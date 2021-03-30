Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,039.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,246.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,111.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.37, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

