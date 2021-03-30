Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 131,920 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

