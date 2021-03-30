Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 178,498 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $26,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,805,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

