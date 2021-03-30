Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,155 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of Assurant worth $36,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.62. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $144.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

