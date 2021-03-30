Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 19,873 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.93% of ChannelAdvisor worth $36,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 37.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

