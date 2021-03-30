Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 235,396 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $33,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

