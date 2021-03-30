Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,325 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.79% of Novanta worth $32,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Novanta stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

