Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 328,832 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of Vistra worth $34,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

VST stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

