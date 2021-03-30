Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 342,775 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342,775 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.33% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

