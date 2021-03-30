Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 37,782 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,782 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NYSE RCL opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

