Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 531,739 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 531,739 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.77% of John Bean Technologies worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBT stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

