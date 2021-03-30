Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,892 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of AMERCO worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $606.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.78. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $249.45 and a 52-week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

