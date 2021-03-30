Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 72,500 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.83% of Construction Partners worth $27,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

