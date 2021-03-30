Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 81,041 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,041 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 528,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.