Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day moving average of $265.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

