Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $517,061.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

