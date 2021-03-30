JBF Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,357,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76.

