JBF Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Silvergate Capital accounts for 1.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.44% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

