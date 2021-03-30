JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,212 shares during the period. PDL BioPharma makes up 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of PDL BioPharma worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 223.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PDL BioPharma news, Director David W. Gryska sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $54,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,800.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

