JBF Capital Inc. Has $382.99 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JBF Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 62.0% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $382,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $366.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

