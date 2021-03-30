JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,016,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $142.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

