JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 895.56 ($11.70).

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 820.80 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 314.60 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 828.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.