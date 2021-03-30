Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.0 days.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Jde Peets stock remained flat at $$36.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.