Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €68.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €51.25 ($60.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.66.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.