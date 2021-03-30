Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.