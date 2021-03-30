Jefferies Financial Group Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $59.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.