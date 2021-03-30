Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on BC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.
Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
