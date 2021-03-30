Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

