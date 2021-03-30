Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 147,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

