Jeffrey Douglas Sells 4,172 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) insider Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $24,281.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Potbelly alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $23,408.00.

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,145. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $165.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Potbelly by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.