Jeffrey Kappler Sells 13,971 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

