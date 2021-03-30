Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.57 ($33.61).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €25.78 ($30.33) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.13.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

