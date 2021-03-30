Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €27.50 by Independent Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €27.50 ($32.35) price target from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JEN. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.57 ($33.61).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN opened at €25.78 ($30.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.13. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.