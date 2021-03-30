Jobchain (JOB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $375,758.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Jobchain has a market cap of $11.73 million and $375,758.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,703,748,293 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

