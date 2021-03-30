John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,894 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $540,599.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $129,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $173.32. 1,881,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novavax by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

