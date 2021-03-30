John (Andrew) Forrest Sells 800,000 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider John (Andrew) Forrest sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.15 ($14.39), for a total transaction of A$16,120,000.00 ($11,514,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 142.65%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.