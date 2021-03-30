John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 305,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,671. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 404,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.