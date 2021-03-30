John P/Oh Mcconnell Sells 60,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John P/Oh Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.92. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,006. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after buying an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,931,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

