Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,835,042 shares.The stock last traded at $60.51 and had previously closed at $60.47.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

