Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Truist Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,155 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

