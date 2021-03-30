Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s 3rd Largest Position

Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.9% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.82. 153,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.