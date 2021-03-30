Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. 227,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $434.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

