Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

