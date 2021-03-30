Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 618,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,968.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 11,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

