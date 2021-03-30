JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KHNGY. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

