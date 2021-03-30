JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut Alpha Bank A.E. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ALBKY remained flat at $$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,731. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

