JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Target Price to C$21.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.75. 919,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

