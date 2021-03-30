JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

