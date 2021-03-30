Juggernaut Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.79 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 180.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $35.55 million and $13.79 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00005825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00058369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00212871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.82 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00077172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030336 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.