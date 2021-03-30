JUIICE (JUI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 91.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 99% lower against the US dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $120,488.87 and approximately $125.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070695 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002463 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars.

