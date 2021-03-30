JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.80 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $102.80 million and $7.02 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,942,831 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

